iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Simmons Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

