iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,426,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,332 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 282,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 116,516 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after buying an additional 75,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 412,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,130,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE stock remained flat at $23.92 on Tuesday. 1,049,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,908. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.