iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 709,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 236,165 shares.The stock last traded at $20.57 and had previously closed at $20.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

