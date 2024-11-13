iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. 13,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

