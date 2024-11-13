iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stake Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 1.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,663,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 615,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 252,243 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 252,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,967,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. 450,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,392. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

