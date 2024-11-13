iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,865.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.68 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

