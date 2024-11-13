iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWY opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.06 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.