iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. 1,720,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,069. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

