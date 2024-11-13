iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $149.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.