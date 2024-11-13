iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 36343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,590,000. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,667.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.
The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
