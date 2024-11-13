Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.29 and last traded at $148.89, with a volume of 65030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on J. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.