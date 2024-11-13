James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE JHX traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

