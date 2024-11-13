Jamie Samath Sells 22,903 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $537.07. 1,455,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,553. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.12 and a 52-week high of $542.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.