Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Up 202.7% in October

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 202.7% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 47,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.