Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.24. 9,875,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,253,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

