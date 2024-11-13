John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.68 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 54.99 ($0.71). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 61.55 ($0.79), with a volume of 11,265,526 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.22) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.93) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £377.09 million, a PE ratio of -52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.68.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 5,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £6,654.12 ($8,562.76). In related news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 15,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,479.35). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,470. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

