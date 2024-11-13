Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,350.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

