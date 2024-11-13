JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $241.12 and last traded at $239.79. 1,218,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,058,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.