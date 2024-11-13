JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 244.07 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.31), with a volume of 379862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.28).

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.90. The company has a market capitalization of £301.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,568.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

