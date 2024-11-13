Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of Juniata Valley Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Juniata Valley Financial
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.