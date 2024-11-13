Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of Juniata Valley Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.