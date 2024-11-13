Kainos Group plc (KNOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kainos Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 890 ($11.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,248.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 842.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 999.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.89) to GBX 1,185 ($15.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.21) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

