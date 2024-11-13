KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of KE worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 5,089.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 41.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company.

KE stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

