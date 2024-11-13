Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 332500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kenvue by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

