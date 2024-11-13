Kinross Gold FY2026 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.91. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

