Kits Eyecare (TSE:KIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Kits Eyecare (TSE:KIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

