Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.20.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.85 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.65.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

