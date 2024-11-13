KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.05. 123,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.