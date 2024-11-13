KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of KLA worth $111,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $524.03 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $728.00 and its 200-day moving average is $765.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

