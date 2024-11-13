Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in October

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of KLKNF stock remained flat at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals Americas, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

