Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 217,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

