Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,559. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $181.31 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

