Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,332 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 914,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,417. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.