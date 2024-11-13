Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Trading Up 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,732 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.