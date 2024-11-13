Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as low as $16.72. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 46,261 shares changing hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.