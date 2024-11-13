Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as low as $16.72. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 46,261 shares changing hands.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
