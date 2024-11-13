Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Ledyard Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 7,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.