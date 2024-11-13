Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Ledyard Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 7,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.09.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
