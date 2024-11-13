Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and traded as low as $50.89. Li Ning shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 6,012 shares.

Li Ning Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.