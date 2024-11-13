Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.75, but opened at $92.95. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 65,897 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

