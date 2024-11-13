Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.50, but opened at $91.57. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $94.05, with a volume of 112,963 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNW. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.65 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

