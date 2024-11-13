LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
NYSE:LITB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.98.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
