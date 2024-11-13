LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

