Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.64. 1,180,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 644,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightspeed Commerce

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$56,203.06. In related news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$56,203.06. Insiders have sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock worth $123,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

