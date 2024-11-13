Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Linamar Stock Performance

LNR stock traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.63. The company had a trading volume of 251,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,716. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.04. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$54.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

