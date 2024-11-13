LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

