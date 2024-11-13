Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.513 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$5.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$182.02. The company had a trading volume of 226,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$116.81 and a 52-week high of C$188.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$177.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$167.61. The company has a market cap of C$55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of research firms have commented on L. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$175.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$186.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$183.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$185.43.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

