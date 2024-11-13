Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the October 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %
LBPH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 430,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,600. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals
In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $983,853.01. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,817.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
