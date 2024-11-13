Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 31,199 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

