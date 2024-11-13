LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
