Macquarie Raises Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $3.75

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE GETY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $68,659.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,814 shares in the company, valued at $39,485,724.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,814 shares in the company, valued at $39,485,724.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $116,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,897.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,427 shares of company stock worth $652,130. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $583,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

