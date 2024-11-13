Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MALJF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

