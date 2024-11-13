Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of MALJF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
