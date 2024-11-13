Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,328. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
