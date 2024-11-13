Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 58,335 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 131.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

